Cairo – The EGX30 main index of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) rose by 0.42% to 30,902.88 points at the end of Sunday’s session.

Similarly, the EGX100 EWI closed the session higher by 0.95% at 10,244.91 points and the Shariah index rose by 1.46% to 2,959.11 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI also increased by 0.92% to 7,141.20 points.

The turnover amounted to EGP 5.89 billion through the trading of 1.20 billion shares. In addition, the market cap value reached EGP 2.11 trillion at the end of the session.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian investors were the net buyers with EGP 1.07 billion.

Meanwhile, the foreign and Arab traders were both the net sellers with EGP 26.96 million and EGP 1.05 billion, respectively.

