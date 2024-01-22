Cairo - The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) and the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) will suspend their operations next Thursday, in celebration of the 25 January Revolution Anniversary and National Police Day.

Trading and work at the EGX and the lenders operating in the Arab Republic will resume on Sunday, 28 January 2024, according to an official statement.

The 25 January Revolution was announced as a paid holiday for all employees in the public as well as private sectors.

