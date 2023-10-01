Edita Food Industries inked a finance agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to obtain a long-term loan at a total amount of $45 million.

The facility deal holds a tenor of eight years, according to a bourse filing.

Edita will use the financing to boost its working capital as well as capital expenditure in Egypt and Morocco.

This aligns with the EGX-listed firm’s international expansion plans and the settlement of up to $10 million of the previously granted IFC loan.

Last month, Edita secured two loans for seven years at a total value of EGP 390 million to finance new investments.

Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).