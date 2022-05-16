Cairo – The consolidated net profits of Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBE) jumped by 139% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 301.89 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 from EGP 126.23 million, including minority shareholders' rights.

The bank's net interest income amounted to around EGP 573.18 million in the first three months (3M) of 2022, up from EGP 464.93 million in the year-ago period.

As for the standalone businesses, the bank's net profits reached EGP 288.38 million in Q1-22, higher than EGP 103.04 million in Q1-21.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the public banks with a fiscal year ending in June extended their fiscal year-end to December.

