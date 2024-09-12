Cairo - The board members of e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments approved, on 9 September 2024, dividends distribution of EGP 0.19 per share for the first half (H1) of 2024.

The dividends proposal is still subject to the approval of the upcoming annual general assembly, according to a bourse disclosure.

In the first six months (6M) of 2024, the EGX-listed company recorded consolidated net profits valued at EGP 784.56 million, higher year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 726.10 million.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax hiked to EGP 560.04 million in H1-24 from EGP 390.22 million in H1-23.

