Cairo – e-finance For Digital and Financial Investments registered an 84.50% increase in its consolidated net profits during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, including minority shareholders’ rights.

The company generated EGP 691.57 million in 9M-22 profits, compared to EGP 374.82 million in 9M-21, according to a stock exchange statement on Tuesday.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.30 during the January-September 2022 period, up from EGP 0.18 in the corresponding period in 2021.

Likewise, revenues for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022 grew to EGP 1.93 billion, compared to EGP 1.29 billion in the year-ago period.

As for the separate results, the company shifted to standalone net profits of EGP 536.38 million in 9M-22, against net losses worth EGP 38.42 million in 9M-21.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the consolidated net profits of e-finance skyrocketed by 76.50% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 486.52 million, compared to EGP 275.56 million, including minority shareholders’ rights.

