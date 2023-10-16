The Arabian Food Industries Company’s (Domty) board of directors has approved paying EGP 0.20 per share, or a total of EGP 56.521 million, in cash dividends to shareholders from 2022 retained earnings, as per disclosure on October 16th.

Domty called the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to convene to approve the decision.

In 2022, the company achieved a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of EGP 265.701 million, up by 266.87% from EGP 72.424 million in 2021.

Established in 1990, Domty manufactures markets and distributes a range of branded white and processed cheeses and juice products.

