Egypt - Dice Sport and Casual Wear (DSCW) reported a 299.37% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated profits after tax and attributable to the parent company during the first half (H1) of 2024, hitting EGP 482.990 million, up from EGP 120.937 million, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 26th.

Net sales rose to EGP 2.384 billion in H1 2024 from EGP 1.448 billion in H1 2023.

The firm announced previously that its standalone net profits after tax jumped 271.34% YoY during the first six months of this year.

Dice is an Egypt-based company engaged in the casual wear garments and textile industry.

The company manufactures and distributes ready-made casual wear made of pure and mixed cotton, polyester, and viscose fabrics in different types, as well as other knitting products.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).