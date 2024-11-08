Delta for Printing and Packaging (DTPP) reported a 240.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax for the first nine months of 2024, as per a disclosure.

The company recorded net profits after tax of EGP 60.431 million in the nine months to September 30th, compared to EGP 17.756 million in the same period of 2023.

Meanwhile, net revenues surged to EGP 577.27 million from EGP 310.792 million in the first nine months of last year.

Delta is an Egypt-based company that is engaged in the manufacture of packaging materials. The company is active in producing, manufacturing, and printing packaging and wrapping materials, especially cardboard, paper, plastic, and multi-layer materials.

