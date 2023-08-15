Delta for Construction and Rebuilding (DCRC) posted a 178.71% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit after tax for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 15th.

Net profit after tax reached EGP 37.707 million in H1 2023, compared to a profit of EGP 13.529 million in H1 2022.

Operating revenues plunged to EGP 117.607 million during the January-June period of 2023, compared to EGP 101.372 million during the first six months of 2022.

Delta is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the real estate investment sector.

The company’s activities include developing, owning, managing, buying, and selling residential real estate properties, as well as land subdivision and touristic projects development such as resorts and hotels.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).