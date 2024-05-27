Cairo – Cleopatra Hospitals Group posted a consolidated net profit after tax of EGP 204.62 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, up from EGP 106.58 million in the comparative period a year earlier.

Revenues soared to EGP 1.18 billion in Q1-24 from EGP 776.85 million in Q1-23, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 0.13 in the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, up from EGP 0.07 in the corresponding period the year before.

Standalone Financials

The company’s standalone financial profits grew to EGP 100.90 million in the January-March period from EGP 58.79 million in the same period last year.

Standalone operating revenues soared to EGP 463.66 million in Q1-24 from EGP 317.64 million in Q1-23.

Cleopatra Hospitals Group posted a consolidated net profit after tax of EGP 469.29 million in 2023, up from EGP 356.73 million a year earlier.

