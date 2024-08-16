Egypt - CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments’ (CICH) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company surged 146.3% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2024 to EGP 1.272 billion, compared to EGP 516.603 million, as per a filing.

Operating revenues grew to EGP 3.334 billion in the six-month period from EGP 2.645 billion in the same period last year.

In terms of the standalone financial statement, the company recorded net profits after tax of EGP 483.938 million in H1 2024, versus EGP 437.307 million in H1 2023.

Meanwhile, standalone operating revenues rose to EGP 459.3 million from EGP 538.623 million.

CI Capital is a diversified financial services group, which provides advisory on capital raising as well as mergers and acquisitions, in addition to asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research through its investment banking platform.

