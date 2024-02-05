Cairo – The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Beltone Financial Holding agreed to change the company’s name to Beltone Holding.

The shareholders greenlighted the rebranding during their meeting that was held on 1 February 2024, according to a bourse filing.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the EGX-listed firm posted consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 85.77 million, versus net losses after tax worth EGP 139.88 million as of 30 September 2022.

As for the standalone financials, Beltone turned profitable at EGP 301.84 million in 9M-23, compared to net losses valued at EGP 55.49 million in 9M-22.

Earlier this year in January, the listed company’s subsidiary Beltone Asset Management launched Beltone Evolve Gold Fund Sabayek.

Source:Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher