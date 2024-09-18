Egypt - Atlas for Investment and Food Industries (AIFI) recorded consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company of EGP 1.594 million during the first half (H1) of 2024, compared to net profits of EGP 1.064 million in H1 2023, according to a disclosure.

Meanwhile, revenues surged to EGP 25.016 million in H1 2024 from EGP 19.298 million in the year-ago period.

Atlas, established in 1997 and listed in 2012, has four subsidiaries focusing on real estate, farm development, and agricultural processing.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).