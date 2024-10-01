Egypt - Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company (ALCN) registered a 43.2% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit after tax during the previous fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on October 1st.

The company’s profits after tax climbed to EGP 6.283 billion in the previous FY ended June 30th, 2024, from EGP 4.387 billion in the comparative period a FY year earlier.

Operating revenues saw a 32.69% YoY increase, hitting EGP 6.582 billion, compared to EGP 4.960 billion.

Alexandria Container is an Egypt-based company that specializes in containers and cargo handling in Egyptian ports.

