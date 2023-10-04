Cairo – Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company registered EGP 4.38 billion in net profit after tax during fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, an annual hike of 116.35% from EGP 2.02 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 2.95 in the July 2022-June 2023 period, higher by 116.91% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 1.36, according to the audited income statements.

The sales enlarged by 74.56% to EGP 4.96 billion in FY22/23 from EGP 2.84 billion a year earlier.

Last August, the EGX-listed firm announced its initial financial results for the 12-month period that ended on 30 June 2023, with net profits valued at EGP 4.26 billion.

