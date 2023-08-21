Cairo – The net profits after tax of Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company amounted to EGP 4.26 billion during fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023.

The net profits recorded in FY22/23 hiked by 110.21% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 2.02 billion, according to the financial statements.

Alexandria Container posted a 69.20% leap in sales to EGP 4.80 billion during the 12-month period that ended on 30 June 2023, compared to EGP 2.84 billion a year earlier.

During the first half (H1) of FY22/23, the EGX-listed firm generated EGP 1.79 billion in net profit after tax, an annual surge of 150.77% from EGP 717.76 million.

Revenues hit EGP 1.99 billion in July-December 2021, higher by 77.93% YoY than EGP 1.11 billion.

