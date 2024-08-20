Egypt - Acrow Misr for Scaffolding and Formwork’s (ACRO) consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interests jumped by 133.47% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of the year, to EGP 550.536 million, compared to EGP 235.805 million, according to the company’s financial statements sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 20th.

The firm earned EGP 2.014 billion in sales during the six-month period, up from EGP 1.024 million during the same period a year earlier.

As for standalone business, the company reported EGP 457.365 million in standalone net profits after tax in H1 2024 up from EGP 230.521 million during the first six months of 2023.

Established in 1977 and listed on EGX in 1982, Acrow Misr operates within the capital goods sector, focusing on construction and engineering.

