The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee has approved listing the issued and paid-up capital increase of Vertika for Industry and Trade (VERT), the EGX stated on September 6th.

The company shall increase the issued and paid capital by EGP 1.224 million to EGP 4.282 million from EGP 3.059 million.

The hike will be via issuing 6.118 million bonus shares, or 0.4 bonus share for every share, at a par value of EGP 0.2 per share.

Shareholders are eligible to receive stock dividends on a record date of September 13th.

The company’s shares will be listed after the capital increase on the EGX's database with determining a reference price for its shares as of September 14th.

The committee has also greenlit listing the split of the nominal value of the company’s stock to EGP 0.2 per share from EGP 1.

