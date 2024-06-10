Cairo – Mubasher: The indexes of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Sunday, with the EGX30 main index down 2.91% to 25,659.13 points.

Both small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI as well as EGX100 EWI indices ended the session lower by 2.21% at 5,632.32 points and by 2.44% at 8,156.18 points, respectively.

The trading value hit EGP 2.28 billion after 487.64 million shares were exchanged during the session, while the market cap value amounted to EGP 1.73 trillion.

As for trading on securities, the foreign and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 74.39 million and EGP 39.05 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian investors were net sellers with EGP 113.44 million.

