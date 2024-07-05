Cairo: The indexes of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday with varied performance, and the EGX30 main index increased by 0.72% to 28,364.79 points.

On the other hand, the EGX70 EWI and EGX100 EWI indices closed the session lower by 0.20% to 6.222.96 points and by 0.07% to 9,057.92 points, respectively.

EGX’s trading value reached EGP 3.25 billion after 1.29 billion shares were exchanged, while the market cap value amounted to EGP 1.90 trillion.

As for trading on securities, Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 53.59 million and EGP 128.69 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 182.28 million.

