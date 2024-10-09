The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices saw collective gains at Wednesday’s close, with a market capitalization of EGP 2.202 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 1.05%, ending the session at 31,175.43 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 1.73% to close the session at 7,503.7 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 1.68% at 10,700.89 points.

The Sharia-compliant index EGX33 went up by 1.92%, closing the session at 3,215.43 points.

Today’s trading saw 692.428 million shares exchanged over 102,625 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 4.084 billion.

Retail investors controlled 77.11% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 22.88% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 87.98% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 6.16% and 5.87%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab investors were net purchasers with EGP 14.416 million and EGP 96.136 million, respectively. Foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 110.552 million.

