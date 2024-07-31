The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices saw collective gains at Wednesday’s close, with a market capitalization of EGP 2.011 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 1.17%, ending the session at 29,378.82 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.26% to close the session at 6,838.44 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 0.43% at 9,762.12 points.

The Sharia-compliant index EGX33 went up by 0.97%, closing the session at 2,818.85 points.

Today’s trading saw 1.218 billion shares exchanged over 122,338 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 4.323 billion.

Retail investors controlled 78.03% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 21.96% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 86.89% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.26% and 7.86%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were net sellers with EGP 217.226 million. Arab and foreign traders were net purchasers with EGP 62.46 million and EGP 154.766 million, respectively.

