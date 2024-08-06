The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices saw collective gains at Tuesday’s close, with a market capitalization of EGP 1.922 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 1.33%, ending the session at 28,210.41 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 3.05% to close the session at 6,356.29 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 2.71% at 9,139.82 points.

The Sharia-compliant index EGX33 went up by 2.32%, closing the session at 2,698.07 points.

Today’s trading saw 836.861 million shares exchanged over 90,704 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 2.635 billion.

Retail investors controlled 78.59% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 21.4% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 89.94% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 2.89% and 7.17%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were net sellers with EGP 27.624 million. Arab and foreign traders were net purchasers with EGP 16.538 million and EGP 11.085 million, respectively.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).