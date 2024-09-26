The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices saw collective gains at Thursday’s close, with a market capitalization of EGP 2.15 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 0.08%, ending the session at 31,276.91 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.07% to close the session at 7425.65 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 0.13% at 10,577.64 points.

The Sharia-compliant index EGX33 went up by 0.35%, closing the session at 3,061.04 points.

Today’s trading saw 1.016 billion shares exchanged over 123,011 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 4.601 billion.

Retail investors controlled 77.43% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 22.56% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 89.06% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 6.56% and 4.39%, respectively.

Egyptian and non-Arab foreign investors were net purchasers with EGP 28.373 million and EGP 1.444 million, respectively. Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 29.817 million.

