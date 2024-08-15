The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices saw collective gains at Thursday’s close, with a market capitalization of EGP 2.043 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 0.21%, ending the session at 29,629.14 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.9% to close the session at 6,653.19 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 0.82% at 9,600.36 points.

The Sharia-compliant index EGX33 went up by 0.25%, closing the session at 2,855.75 points.

Today’s trading saw 778.92 million shares exchanged over 126,038 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 4.431 billion.

Retail investors controlled 75.23% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 24.76% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 88.6% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 3.71% and 7.68%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were net purchasers with EGP 88.172 million. Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 19.14 million and EGP 69.032 million, respectively.

