Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday's session with mixed performance across its indices. The market capitalization reached nearly EGP 2.037 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index tumbled 0.57%, closing at 29,460.24 points. The EGX33 Shariah index also edged down 0.74% to 2,834.49 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 (EWI) index, tracking small and mid-cap stocks, added 1.08% to 6,725.36 points, and the EGX100 gained 0.64%, finishing at 9,661.9 points.

The session saw a total of 899.485 million shares traded through 116,529 transactions, generating a turnover of EGP 3.777 billion.

Retail investors dominated the market with 82.77% of total transactions, while institutions accounted for 17.22%.

Egyptian investors made up 94.59% of trades, while Arab and foreign investors represented 4.81% and 0.61%, respectively.

Egyptian traders were net buyers, with a total of EGP 103.580 million. Arab and foreign investors were net sellers, with EGP 87.875 million and EGP 15.705 million, respectively.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).