The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session in the green zone after the EGX30 main index went up by 0.41% to 31,587.04 points.

Both EGX70 EWI as well as EGX100 EWI closed the session higher by 0.64% at 7,538.30 points and by 0.59% at 10,732.02 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover amounted to EGP 5.08 billion through the trading of 956.40 million shares, while the market cap value hit EGP 2.18 trillion.

The Egyptian and Arab investors were the net buyers with EGP 166.39 million and EGP 62.36 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the foreign traders were the net sellers with EGP 228.75 million.

