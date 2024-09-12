The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) witnessed a varied performance on Thursday, with the EGX30 main index up 0.04% to 30,497.83 points.

Both small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI and EGX100 EWI indices closed the session lower by 0.14% at 7,093.31 points and by 0.26% at 10,131.37 points, respectively.

The trading value amounted to EGP 3.60 billion through the exchange of 913.38 million shares, while the market cap value stood at EGP 2.06 trillion.

Foreign and Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 114.16 million and EGP 13.47 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 127.64 million.

