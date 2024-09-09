The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Monday’s trading session with a varied note after EGX30 main index increased by 0.33% to 30,374.96 points.

However, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI and EGX100 EWI indices ended the session lower by 0.57% at 7,139.84 points and by 0.32% at 10,180.45 points, respectively.

EGX’s trading value hit EGP 3.70 billion through the exchange of 1.18 billion shares, while the market cap value amounted to EGP 2.07 trillion.

The Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 153.44 million. Meanwhile, the Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 84.57 million and EGP 68.87 million, respectively.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).