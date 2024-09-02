The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices have concluded Monday’s trading on a mixed note, with the EGX33 index as the sole gainer.

Market capitalization closed the session at nearly EGP 2.109 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index went down 0.55% at the level of 30,731.98 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 (EWI) fell by 0.38% to 7,114.09 points at the end of the session, while the EGX100 lost 0.47%, closing the session at 10,196.81 points.

The sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, added 0.23% to conclude the session at 2,966 points.

Today’s trading saw 1.377 billion shares exchanged over 147,056 transactions, with a turnover of EGP 6.161 billion.

As regards investor’s trading activity, retail investors seized 69.42% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 30.57% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 84.54% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 7.51% and 7.95%, respectively.

Non-Arab foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 191.499 million. Egyptian and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 135.693 million and EGP 55.805 million, respectively.

