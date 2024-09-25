The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday, with market capitalization ending the session at EGP 2.142 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 1.23%, ending the session at 31,250.64 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 1.18% to close the session at 7,420.51 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 1.31% at 1,0563.7 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 1.88%, closing the session at 3,050.5 points.

Today’s trading saw 1.058 billion shares exchanged over 107,934 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 4.677 billion.

Retail investors controlled 70.62% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 29.37% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 88.01% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.84% and 6.14%, respectively.

Arab investors were net purchasers with EGP 121.513 million. Egyptian and non-Arab foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 116.737 million and EGP 4.776 million, respectively.

