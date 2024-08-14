The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday, with market capitalization ending the session at EGP 2.038 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 0.80%, ending the session at 29,567 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 0.84%, closing the session at 2,848.72 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.35% to close the session at 6,593.59 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 0.69% at 9,522.65 points.

Today’s trading saw 812.272 million shares exchanged over 122,345 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 4.722 billion.

Retail investors controlled 72.82% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 27.17% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 85.61% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 6.8% and 7.59%, respectively.

Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 189.096, million. Egyptian and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 81.167 million and EGP 107.928 million, respectively.

