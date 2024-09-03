The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices witnessed a bullish trend on Tuesday, with market capitalization hitting EGP 2.127 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 0.93%, ending the session at 31,018.48 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 1.22%, closing the session at 3,002.08 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 1.36% to close the session at 7,210.85 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 1.17% at 10,316.12 points.

Today’s trading saw 1.243 billion shares exchanged over 127,969 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 8.301 billion.

Retail investors controlled 43.72% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 56.27% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 71.35% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 4.21% and 24.44%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 3.348 billion. Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 3.123 billion and EGP 225.511 million, respectively.

