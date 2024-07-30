The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices witnessed a bullish trend on Tuesday, with market capitalization reaching EGP 1.988 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 0.65%, ending the session at 29,039.42 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 1.47 % to close the session at 6,820.61 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 1.35 % at 9,720.71 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 1.19%, closing the session at 2,791.76 points.

Today’s trading saw 940.184 million shares exchanged over 105,509 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 4.693 billion.

Retail investors controlled 61.33% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 38.66% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 82.5% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 10.82% and 6.68%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were net purchasers with EGP 853.941 million. Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 751.156 million and EGP 102.815 million, respectively.

