Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices witnessed a bullish trend on Tuesday, with market capitalization hitting EGP 2.070 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 2.03%, ending the session at 29,915.24 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 1.57%, closing the session at 2,872.27 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.95% to close the session at 6,821 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 1.13% at 9,803.33 points.

Today’s trading saw 1.010 billion shares exchanged over 116,134 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 4.305 billion.

Retail investors controlled 78.58% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 21.41% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 91.43% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.51% and 3.06%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net purchasers with EGP 119.706 million. Egyptian and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 56.973 million and EGP 62.733 million, respectively.

