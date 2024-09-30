Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices witnessed a bullish trend on Sunday, with market capitalization hitting EGP 2.170 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 0.58%, ending the session at 31,459.09 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.87% to close the session at 7,490.03 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 0.87% at 10,669.45 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 1.24%, closing the session at 3,098.92 points.

Today’s trading saw 883.638 million shares exchanged over 113,915 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 4.277 billion.

Retail investors controlled 79.51% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 20.48% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 91.65% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.92% and 2.43%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 90.368 million. Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 13.439 million and EGP 76.929 million, respectively.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).