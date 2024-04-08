The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has ended Sunday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the EGX70 index as the sole riser.

Market capitalization closed the session at EGP 1.903 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index record a loss of 1.24%, hitting the level of 28,151.66 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 (EWI) gained 0.05% to end the session at 6,484.28 points, while the EGX100 declined by 0.21%, notching 9,210.34 points.

Today’s trading saw 661.703 million shares exchanged over 103,526 transactions, with a turnover of EGP 2.921 billion.

As for investors’ trading activity, retail investors controlled 75.92% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 24.07% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 93.28% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 4.46% and 2.26%, respectively.

During the session, Egyptian traders were net purchasers with EGP 82.514 million. Arab and non-Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 74.382 million and EGP 8.132 million, respectively.

