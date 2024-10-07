The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices showed an upward trend on Monday, with market capitalization hitting EGP 2.249 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 0.31%, finishing the session at 31,819.16 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.18% to close at 7,571.61 points, while the EGX100 index increased by 0.41%, ending the session at 10,828.39 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, added 1.78%, concluding the session at 3,275.88 points.

Trading volume amounted to 782.288 million shares exchanged through 143,815 transactions at a turnover of EGP 5.642 billion.

Retail investors controlled 77.18% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 22.81% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 84.09% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 8.16% and 7.75%, respectively.

Arab and non-Arab foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 283.802 million and EGP 325.859 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were net purchasers with EGP 609.662 million.

