The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices closed Wednesday’s trading session in the red zone, with market capitalization at EGP 1.911 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index lost 0.63%, to close at 28,287.98 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) edged down by 0.57% at 6,278.65 points, while the EGX100 index shed 0.59%, ending the session at 9,095.52 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose by 0.81%, closing the session at 2,733.8 points.

Today’s trading saw 1.044 million shares exchanged over 93,139 transactions, generating a turnover of EGP 24.493 billion.

Retail investors seized 21.83% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 78.16% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 45.26% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 48.07% and 45.26%, respectively.

Egyptian and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 16.238 billion and EGP 2.948 billion, respectively. Arab investors were net purchasers with EGP 19.186 billion.

