Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices closed Monday’s trading session in the red zone, with market capitalization at EGP 2.219 billion.

The benchmark EGX30 index lost 0.13%, to close at 30,773.53 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) edged down by 0.08% at 7,916.83 points, while the EGX100 index shed 0.15%, ending the session at 11,124.96 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, dropped by 0.58%, closing the session at 3,187.64 points.

Today’s trading saw 1.002 billion shares exchanged over 114,083 transactions, generating a turnover of EGP 4.729 billion.

Retail investors seized 69.52% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 30.47% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 86.48% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 6.57% and 6.95%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 22.217 million and EGP 148.18 million, respectively. Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 170.404 million.

