Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices moved upwardly on Sunday, with the trading session closing at a market capitalization of EGP 2.116 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 0.42%, ending the session at 30,902.88 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.92% to conclude the session at 7,141.2 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 0.95% at 1,0244.91 points.

The sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, added 1.46%, closing the session at 2,959.11 points.

Today’s trading saw 1.209 billion shares exchanged over 139,564 transactions, generating a turnover of EGP 5.899 billion.

Retail investors controlled 76.32% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 23.67% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 91.37% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.44% and 3.19%, respectively.

Egyptian and non-Arab foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 74.477 million and EGP 26.963 million, respectively. Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 101.439 million.

