The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s trading session in the red zone, with the EGX30 main index down 0.89% to 30,104.35 points.

Both small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI and EGX100 EWI indices closed the session lower by 0.96% at 7,071.56 points and by 1.02% at 10,076.87 points, respectively.

The trading value hit EGP 3.77 billion through the exchange of 1.01 billion shares, while the market cap value stood at EGP 2.05 trillion.

The Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 146.09 million. Meanwhile, the foreign and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 100.95 million and EGP 45.14 million, respectively.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).