Cairo: The EGX30 main index of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) added 1.48% to close Wednesday’s session at 28,628.19 points.

The Shariah index rose by 1.38% to 2,736.30 points.

Similarly, the EGX100 EWI as well as the small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI closed in the green zone after gaining 2.10% to hit 9,335.68 points and 2.39% to 6,507.90 points, respectively.

The turnover amounted to EGP 3.97 billion through the trading of 977.81 million shares.

Meanwhile, the market cap value reached EGP 1.95 trillion at the end of the session.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian investors were the net buyers with EGP 167.36 million. On the other hand, both the foreign and Arab traders were the net sellers with EGP 140.84 million and EGP 26.51 million, respectively.

