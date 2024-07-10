The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee has approved listing an increase of $10.604 million for the Egyptian Gulf Bank (EG Bank) issued and paid-up capital, the EGX disclosed on July 10th.

This increase is distributed over 10.604 million shares, equivalent to 0.212-for-1 bonus shares, at a par value of $1 per share.

Thus, the capital will be increased to $510.106 million from $499.502 million.

The 0.212-for-1 bonus shares will be distributed, with eligibility in distribution to shareholders until a record date of July 28th.

The company's capital after the increase will be listed on the EGX's database on July 29th.

