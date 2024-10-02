The indexes of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Wednesday after the EGX30 main index went down by 1.67% to 31,332.73 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI as well as EGX100 EWI indices also closed the session lower by 2.24% at 7,445.04 points and by 2.04% at 10,612.36 points, respectively.

The trading value hit EGP 4.43 billion after 1.05 billion shares were exchanged, while the market cap value amounted to EGP 2.17 trillion.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 55.15 million and EGP 37.48 million, respectively. The Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 92.64 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).