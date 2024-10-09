The EGX30 main index of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) went up by 1.05% on Wednesday and closed the trading session at 31,175.43 points.

The EGX100 EWI and EGX70 EWI ended the session lower by 1.73% at 7,503.70 points and by 1.68% at 10,700.89 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 4.08 billion through the trading of 692.42 million shares. The market cap value hit EGP 2.20 trillion.

As for trading on securities, the Arab and Egyptian investors were the net buyers with EGP 96.13 million and EGP 14.41 million, respectively. Foreign traders were the net sellers with EGP 110.55 million.

