Cairo: The indexes of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 main index up 0.33% to 31,038.41 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI as well as EGX100 EWI indices closed the session higher by 1.89% to 7,234.73 points and by 1.63% to 10,335.77 points, respectively.

The trading value hit EGP 5.70 billion after 755.81 million shares were exchanged, while the market cap value amounted to EGP 2.10 trillion.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 160.59 million. The Arab and foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 111.28 million and EGP 49.30 million, respectively.

