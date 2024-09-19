The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices saw collective gains at Thursday’s close, with a market capitalization of EGP 2.093 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 1.96%. ending the session at 30,937.69 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.43% to close the session at 7,100.28 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 0.82% at 10,169.55 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 2.63%, closing the session at 2,955.5 points.

Today’s trading saw 871.951 million shares exchanged over 103,500 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 5.539 billion.

Retail investors controlled 57.67% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 42.32% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 65.61% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 9.67% and 24.72%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 437.881 million. Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 427.732 million and EGP 10.149 million, respectively.

