The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 main index up 1.06% to 30,273.06 points.

The EGX100 EWI and EGX70 EWI ended the session higher by 0.23% at 7,345.94 points and by 0.49% at 10,450.12 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 3.72 billion through the trading of 623.39 million shares, while the market cap value amounted to EGP 2.15 trillion.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian investors were the net sellers with EGP 150.89 million. Foreign and Arab traders were the net buyers with EGP 131.60 million and EGP 19.28 million, respectively.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).